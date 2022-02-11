4 Firefighters Injured Battling Transit Bus Fire In Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Four firefighters have been injured combating a fireplace on the Southwest Metro Transit Facility.

Smoke was pouring out of the constructing as a result of a transit bus caught fireplace.

The Eden Prairie fireplace chief tells WCCO three of his firefighters have been checked out on the scene for minor accidents and smoke inhalation.

Another firefighter from an aiding division was taken to the hospital to get checked however is anticipated to be alright.

The chief says the sprinkler system within the constructing helped them preserve the fireplace to only the one transit bus.