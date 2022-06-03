4 good reasons to invest in Uruguay

If you have an interest in doing enterprise in Latin America and contemplating which nation to launch in, there are a variety of good causes to decide on to put money into Uruguay.

A map of Uruguay together with key cities

Located within the southeast of South America, Uruguay is called a secure and affluent nation with low levels of corruption, which gives a top quality of life to nearly all of its residents.

In reality, the nation’s well-known adherence to the rule of legislation and safe banking system has seen it earn the nickname the ‘Switzerland of Latin America.’

While the turmoil of the worldwide pandemic triggered some financial contraction in 2020, the nation nonetheless registered a gross nationwide revenue (GNI) of $15,790 per capita that 12 months – putting it as one of many solely ‘high income’ nations in Latin America, in line with classifications established by the World Bank.

In addition to its prosperity, Uruguay additionally boasts comparatively low ranges of crime, with six main US cities registering greater murder charges than Montevideo in 2020.

For buyers from English-speaking nations, or who do a variety of enterprise within the language, selecting to put money into Uruguay is made extra engaging by the very fact it has one of the highest levels of English proficiency in Latin America.

Being so affluent, with a well-established center class, the nation additionally has a big skilled providers trade, so finding a good corporate lawyer in Uruguay with excessive English proficiency will not be often problematic.

Uruguay additionally advantages from the very fact it’s bordered by Brazil and Argentina – respectively the biggest and third-largest economies in Latin America by GDP – serving to to make Uruguayan capital Montevideo a hub for commerce.

That standing is bolstered by the nation’s membership of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) — a 30-year-old economic association that additionally contains Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay, and which gives preferential entry to firms resident within the bloc to key markets across the globe.

In that context, 4 good causes to put money into Uruguay are included under.

4 causes to put money into Uruguay

Stability & reliability

Uruguay is a affluent nation with a secure political and financial atmosphere, together with an extended democratic custom that has seen common and truthful elections adopted by peaceable transfers of energy for many years.

The well being of the Uruguayan political system is highlighted by the very fact the nation ranked 13 in the Democracy Index 2021, printed by the Economist Intelligence Unit – putting it as the very best ranked nation in Latin America and the Caribbean, and seeing it carry out higher than the likes of France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Uruguay scores well in the World Bank’s most recent edition of its Political Stability Index, rating quantity 20 globally, and as soon as once more outperforming the entire aforementioned highly-developed nations.

That stability creates confidence available in the market, offering a compelling cause to put money into Uruguay.

Available expertise

Being so well-developed, Uruguay boasts a wealth of accessible expertise in a variety of disciplines – not solely restricted to conventional skilled providers corresponding to legislation and accounting, however rising expert industries corresponding to tech.

Uruguay boasts a rising pool of tech expertise

In reality, Uruguay is an rising monetary know-how (fintech) hub, with the nation’s first startup to be valued at over US $1 billion being a fintech, and the nation bursting into the top 20 within the 2021 version of the Global Fintech Index.

Fintech is only one subset of the tech trade through which Uruguay is making a name for itself, with firms in property know-how (proptech) and agricultural know-how (agritech), additionally notable rising stars.

With robust ranges of English within the nation, a well-established skilled providers trade, and a rising pool of tech expertise out there, its robust human capital is one other good cause to put money into Uruguay.

Strategic location

Capital Montevideo gives quick access to main cities in neighboring Argentina and Brazil – with Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires a brief flight or quick boat trip away and Brazil’s financial epicenter and largest metropolis Sao Paulo and Chile’s capital Santiago each lower than a three-hour flight away.

Notably, an estimated 70% of Brazil’s GDP, 60% of Argentina’s GDP, and 56% of Chile’s GDP are generated in regions close to Uruguay.

What’s extra, freight delivery leaving Montevideo – which can be Uruguay’s principal port – has quick access to Africa and Europe, in addition to the remainder of the Americas, helping it to be one of the most important ports within the area when it comes to container throughput.

Uruguay additionally boasts robust logistical and infrastructure, in addition to a few of the finest and most dependable telecommunications and electrical energy provides within the area, offering apparent advantages to firms doing enterprise within the nation.

Life high quality

If your intention is to relocate to Latin America as a part of your market entry, the significantly prime quality of life on supply is one other compelling cause to put money into Uruguay.

The nation’s prosperity, stability, comparatively low crime, good climate, robust culinary tradition, good infrastructure and amenities, and the famously pleasant disposition of its residents make it a very nice place to stay.

Beyond that, the nation additionally has high-quality and inexpensive healthcare, whereas the truth that it doesn’t face any main pure catastrophe threats can be one other important level in its favor.

All of these elements contribute to Uruguay being named among the top ten countries in the world to retire to within the 2022 Annual Global Retirement Index, printed by International Living.

If you discovered this text on causes to put money into Uruguay of curiosity, check out the rest of our coverage of this affluent South American nation. Or read about our team and professional authors.