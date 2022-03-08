4 Kerala Cops Stabbed By Man They Were Chasing In Drugs Case

Kerala: The policemen had gone to arrest the accused in reference to a drug case. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Four law enforcement officials have been stabbed on Tuesday night by a person, who’s accused in a number of drug and try to homicide circumstances, whereas they have been trying to arrest him from Parippally in Kollam district of Kerala.

The 4 officers — CPOs Sreejith, Vinod, Chandu and grade SI Jayan — have been from Kallambalam police station in Thiruvananthapuram, a police official mentioned.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered at Parippally police station for assaulting the officers, the official mentioned.

Three of the 4 injured officers have been admitted at KIMSHEALTH Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram whereas the fourth was admitted at a authorities hospital at Parippally, the official mentioned.

The officers had gone to arrest him in reference to a drug case lodged of their police station after they obtained a tip concerning his whereabouts.

