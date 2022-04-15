4 killed, 11 injured in Good Friday head-on collision in Mpumalanga | News24

Eleven different individuals, together with each drivers, have been severely injured within the collision.

The crash befell when two minibus taxis collided head-on.

Police are as a consequence of conduct a number of roadblocks in the course of the Easter weekend.

The incident befell on the N17 between Leandra and Kinross at round 01:00 on Good Friday, when the 2 minibus taxis collided head-on, stated Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Two males and two ladies, believed to be of their late 30s, have been killed.

Eleven individuals sustained severe accidents, together with the 2 drivers.

“The minibus that was travelling from Kinross towards Leandra, had only one occupant, which was a male driver,” stated Mmusi.

“All the deceased and [10] of the seriously injured [people] were occupants in another minibus.”

The injured have been rushed to close by hospitals, added Mmusi.

“At this point, the cause of the collision remains unclear. However, a probe is already underway,” stated Mmusi.

The crash comes as police throughout the province ready for a number of roadblocks to advertise security amongst Easter weekend travellers.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was anticipated to go to varied multi-disciplinary roadblocks within the province all through the weekend.

The roadblocks would look to encourage compliance and security amongst travellers.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe had additionally urged motorists to drive safely.

“Those embarking on long-distance trips must rest sufficiently along the way. Fatigue affects concentration levels and the drivers’ ability to make sound decisions,” stated Shongwe.

