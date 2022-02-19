4 men accused of killing 2 North West police officers denied bail | News24

Four males accused of killing two law enforcement officials in Mareetsane, the North West, have been denied bail, whereas there co-accused, a teen, was granted bail in 2021.

The suspects are charged with homicide, kidnapping, theft, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to 1 April 1 2022.

There co-accused, a 16-year-old boy, was granted bail in 2021.

Benjamin Jacobs, 42, Jeremiah Mongale, 26, Rapulana Keikantse, 25, and Matthews Modukane, 20, had been denied bail after they appeared within the Itsoseng Regional Court this week for allegedly killing the 2 officers in 2021.

“A 16-year-old minor, who is also a suspect, was granted bail of R1 000 bail in October 2021 and the State did not oppose it. He was left in the care of a guardian,” police spokesperson Henry Mamothame stated.

The State can also be ready on excellent DNA outcomes.

“The DNA results will be used to link the suspects to the blood samples and other material taken from the crime scene,” added Mamothame.

“It was alleged that on 26 July 2021 at around 21:00, Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete, 42, were on patrol duty in Mareestane when they came across a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.

“The two officers by no means returned to the station after they claimed they might convey the suspects in,” he said.

“Following a search operation, the 2 policemen’s stays had been found at the back of their charred state automotive on 27 July 2021, in Ganyesa, North West.

“The suspects were arrested the following day in Logageng village, North West,” added Mamothame.

The police recovered the officers’ firearms, two cellphones in addition to SIM playing cards that had been destroyed and thrown in a pit rest room on the residence of one of many accused.

“The suspects are facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of ammunition, possession of a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping, possession of ammunition with intent to commit an offence and defeating the ends of justice,” stated Mamothame.

“Due to the serious nature of the case, the State has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West to have the case transferred to the High Court.”

