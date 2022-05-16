4 suspected gang members arrested in connection with violent business robberies in Joburg | News24

Four suspected gang members had been arrested in Johannesburg on Saturday in reference to a sequence of violent enterprise robberies.

On Saturday, cops arrested the 4 folks, aged 31 to 44, in an built-in operation in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

It is alleged that the 4 folks had been on their approach to commit a enterprise theft at an area chain retailer, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated.

“Information was operationalised, and members from different units of SAPS and other law enforcement agencies kept close observation until they spotted two cars that matched the description given,” Masondo added.

After looking the autos, officers discovered pistols and dwell rounds of ammunition.

“They were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen vehicles,” Masondo stated.

“All suspects were arrested for conspiracy to commit business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The arrests had been amongst greater than 1 900 made within the province over the weekend.

