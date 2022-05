A chopper has been deployed for the rescue operation (representational)

Tirunelveli:

At least 4 employees are trapped in a quarry or an open-pit mine within the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, whereas two individuals have been rescued to date, police mentioned right this moment.

“A truck carrying the workers is trapped about 300-feet deep on a cliffside in the quarry,” an official mentioned, including {that a} chopper has been deployed for the rescue operation.