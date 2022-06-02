4 workers hurt when Boston subway trains collide

BOSTON — A collision of two subway trains in Boston despatched 4 staff of town’s troubled transit system to the hospital, officers mentioned.

Both Green Line trains derailed within the crash round 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers mentioned. The subway system continued to expertise service disruptions Thursday morning.

A two-car westbound prepare carrying 20 to 25 passengers struck a two-car prepare with out passengers because it was getting ready to enter service at Government Center Station, a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson mentioned.

Four operators had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and one was launched Thursday morning. The nature of their accidents was not disclosed.

No passengers had been handled for accidents, the spokesperson mentioned. One prepare has since been positioned again on the tracks.

The trigger is beneath investigation, and the tracks can be inspected to see in the event that they want repairs earlier than service can resume, officers mentioned.

The collision comes amid a federal evaluate of the MBTA’s security following a number of accidents that led to accidents or demise.

A 39-year-old man died in April when he was dragged after his arm received caught in a malfunctioning subway automotive door. Nine folks had been injured in September when an escalator at a station malfunctioned, and greater than two dozen went to the hospital in July when a Green Line prepare rear-ended one other trolley.