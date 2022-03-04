4-Year-Old Girl Dies In Fire At Multi-Family Home In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A four-year-old lady has died after a large hearth at a multi-family dwelling in Lowell Thursday afternoon. Two adults and three kids had been rescued from the constructing on Maude Street.

The dwelling was engulfed by heavy flames, and smoke was seen pouring out of the roof. SkyEye captured firefighters trying to place out the three-alarm hearth at round 3 p.m.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau stated the lady who died was with two different kids and their babysitter. They had been had been rescued by firefighters.

“There was one babysitter watching and the babysitter was able to have the two little kids to give to the firefighters to rescue,” Chau advised reporters Thursday evening. “But I believe the four-year-old little girl, just making a quick decision, she told the little girl to run down the stairs to go outside.”

The four-year-old lady was discovered useless contained in the constructing hours later.

Neighbor Rafael Almeida recorded video as firefighters rescued folks from the constructing. “I peer out the window and there’s big, big smoke,” Almeida stated. “At some point I see a little girl being held by a fireman… they’re coming down the ladder and there’s people yelling, there’s glass breaking.”

Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron stated one particular person was rescued from the primary flooring and 4 folks had been rescued from the third flooring porch utilizing ladders.

“The ladies and gentlemen of the Lowell Fire Department did a tremendous job, they were asked to act very, very quickly and I’m very proud of them, they did a good job,” Charron stated. “When you make a rescue the seconds count and they definitely performed today.”

At least ten folks had been displaced within the hearth.

One particular person stays hospitalized in steady situation.

State Police, the state hearth marshal and Lowell firefighters are investigating the reason for the fireplace.