40 Lakh Indians Died Of Covid Due To “Government Negligence”: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died through the coronavirus pandemic as a result of authorities’s “negligence” and as soon as once more demanded that each one households of the deceased be given Rs 4 lakh compensation every.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi shared the screenshot of a New York Times report which claimed that India is stalling the WHO’s efforts to make world Covid loss of life depend public.

“Modi ji neither speaks the truth, nor lets others speak. He still lies that no one died due to oxygen shortage!” Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi together with the screenshot of the report.

मोदी जी ना सच बोलते हैं, ना बोलने देते हैं। वो तो अब भी झूठ बोलते हैं कि oxygen scarcity से कोई नहीं मरा! मैंने पहले भी कहा था – कोविड में सरकार की लापरवाहियों से 5 लाख नहीं, 40 लाख भारतीयों की मौत हुई। फ़र्ज़ निभाईये, मोदी जी – हर पीड़ित परिवार को ₹4 लाख का मुआवज़ा दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/ZYKiSK2XMJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2022

“I had said earlier also – due to the negligence of the government during Covid, not five lakh, but 40 lakh Indians died,” the previous Congress chief mentioned. Fulfil your duty, Modi ji – give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to each (Covid) sufferer’s household,” Mr Gandhi said.

India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.

The Union Health Ministry issued a statement in response to the article titled ‘India Is Stalling WHO’s Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public’ dated April 16, saying the country has on several occasions shared its concerns with the global health body over the methodology used.

Congress has been alleging that the government has not released the actual COVID-19 death figures and has demanded a compensation of Rs four lakh to the family members of the deceased.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the death toll from Covid has climbed to 5,21,751 with four fresh fatalities.