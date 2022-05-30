“4,000 Covid-Orphaned Children Benefitted Under PM Cares Scheme”: Centre

The scholarship shall be transferred to kids from Class 1 till they go Class-12 examination. (File)

New Delhi:

Nearly 4,000 kids who have been orphaned in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have benefitted below a brand new PMCARES scholarship scheme, the social justice and empowerment ministry stated on Monday.

The new “Scholarship for PMCARES Children” scheme below the ministry was formulated as a central sector scheme, it stated.

Under the scheme, a scholarship allowance of Rs 20,000 per youngster every year can be given, which can comprise a month-to-month allowance of Rs 1,000 and an annual educational allowance of Rs 8,000 to cowl the varsity charges, the price of books, uniforms, footwear and different academic gear, the ministry stated in a press release.

The scholarship shall be disbursed by way of direct profit switch to the youngsters from Class 1 till they go the Class-12 examination.

The ministry stated 3,945 kids have benefitted below the scheme with an quantity of Rs 7.89 crore throughout 2022-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the advantages below the PM-CARES for Children Scheme on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi transferred the scholarship to school-going kids. Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children and a well being card below the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to kids in the course of the programme.

The goal of the PM CARES for Children scheme is to make sure complete care and safety of kids in a sustained method by offering them boarding and lodging, empowering them by way of training and scholarships, equipping them for a self-sufficient existence with a monetary help of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and making certain their well-being by way of medical health insurance.

