40,000 Syrians reportedly signed up to fight for Russia have yet to arrive

Russia has enlisted over 40,000 Syrian army personnel to combat towards Ukraine, based on reviews from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR)—a Syrian non-governmental group.

Following the Ukrainian Embassy reporting nearly 3,000 Americans signed as much as be a part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense—a coalition aimed to assist strengthen Ukraine’s army towards Moscow’s invasion—Russia has additionally reached out to neighboring international locations for reinforcements.

“So far, more than 40,000 fighters have signed up for enlistment,” mentioned SOHR, noting that these are usually not “volunteers” however have signed up on guarantees to obtain “a salary and privileges.”

According to a publication based mostly in Deir Ezzor, Syria, Russia has supplied army personnel month-to-month salaries from $200 to $300 USD for six months, together with different “privileges.”

Last week, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) warned that Russia was recruiting Syrian mercenaries to affix the battle in Ukraine.

“We find it noteworthy that [Russian President Vladimir Putin] believes that he needs to rely on foreign fighters to supplement what is a very significant commitment of combat power inside Ukraine as it is,” a DOD spokesperson mentioned, including that Russia is popping “frustrated by a stiff Ukrainian resistance,” and famous that Russians have not made a lot progress in current days.

“These additional forces are going to be positioned to respond to the current security environment in light of Russia’s renewed aggression against Ukraine and to reinforce deterrence and defensive capabilities of NATO, particularly the eastern flank, and we’re going to adjust the posture as conditions evolve,” the official mentioned.

In 2015, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad confronted a problem to his authority by pro-democracy protesters demanding an finish to authoritarian practices, according to Britannica. Assad reportedly used violence to suppress the demonstrations.

Russia then took an lively function within the battle, deploying troops to Syria. In September 2015, Russia launched its first airstrikes in Syria to help Assad’s struggling troops, enabling the regime to recapture a lot of the nation, according to Brittanica.

Russia established the Humaymim Air Base within the Latakia province of Syria whereas upgrading its naval base in Tartous within the neighboring province of the identical identify, which is Russia’s solely international naval base. Underscoring the significance of those property, in 2017, the Kremlin signed a 49-year lease with the Assad regime for using Tartous, based on Arab Center Washington DC.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. embassy in Syria for remark.