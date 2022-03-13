403 Punjab Cops Return To Police Stations After Ex MPs, MLAs Lose Security

403 police personnel have returned to police stations. (File)

Amritsar:

After stripping 122 former MPs and MLAs of safety cowl yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday stated that as many as 403 police personnel have returned to police stations.

Addressing a roadshow in Amritsar, Mann stated, “We will utilise police for what they are meant to do (work for common people); we will not bother them (with security duties of VIPs)”

“We have decreased the security of 122 people and due to that 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations,” he knowledgeable.

Notably, the Additional Director General of Police (safety) had ordered the withdrawal of safety cowl of 122 former MPs and MLAs in Punjab. The order was issued dated March 11, quickly after Bhagwant Mann met the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary after the Legislator get together assembly.

The listing consists of names of senior Congress leaders, who bought safety cowl underneath the earlier authorities together with the names of Congress MLAs who gained the Assembly elections this time from their seats however would not be the cupboard ministers.

Apart from senior leaders of BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former AAP MLAs, former cupboard ministers and former Assembly Speakers had been additionally on the listing.

The order reads, the withdrawn police personnel will report back to their dad or mum items. It additional stated that the personnel deployed on particular orders of Courts is not going to be withdrawn.

Further, the CM-designate reiterated that no authorities places of work may have Chief Minister’s images, “but will have pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Thanking the individuals of the state for entrusting AAP with a sweeping majority, Mann took a dig at Congress and SAD and stated, “You have defeated those who have ruled Punjab for 70 years interchangeably, by over 50,000 votes.”

“While other parties were planning with whom to form an alliance with after the results to secure the government in the state, we knew that the people of Punjab will unite to vote them out of power,” he added.

Ahead of the roadshow, Kejriwal together with Mann visited Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

The swearing-in ceremony of the brand new authorities will likely be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory within the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress gained 18 seats within the 117-member Assembly.