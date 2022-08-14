41 Dead In Egyptian Church Fire

The hearth broke out as 5000 worshippers gathered for mass on the church.

A hearth that broke out Sunday in a Coptic Christian church in Egypt’s capital Cairo killed 41 folks, church officers mentioned.

The blaze began for unknown causes on the Abu Sifine church within the capital’s northwestern, working-class district of Imbaba, officers mentioned.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared on his Facebook web page that “I have mobilised all state services to ensure that all measures are taken”.

Fire providers later mentioned the blaze had been introduced below management.

Copts are the most important Christian group within the Middle East, making up no less than 10 million of Egypt’s 103 million folks.

The minority has suffered assaults and complained of discrimination within the majority Muslim north African nation, the Arab world’s most populous.

Copts have suffered reprisals from Islamists, notably after Sisi overthrew former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, with church buildings, faculties and houses burnt down.

Sisi, the primary Egyptian president to attend the Coptic Christmas mass yearly, lately appointed a Coptic choose to move the Constitutional Court for the primary time in historical past.

Egypt has suffered a number of lethal fires in recent times.

In March 2021, no less than 20 folks died in a blaze in a textile manufacturing unit within the japanese suburbs of Cairo.

In 2020, two hospital fires claimed the lives of 14 Covid-19 sufferers.

