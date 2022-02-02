439 Terrorists Killed In Jammu-Kashmir Post Article 370 Repeal: Centre

Rajya Sabha: 439 terrorists have been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre knowledgeable. (File)

New Delhi:

As many as 439 terrorists have been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir to this point after the abrogation of Article 370 whereas 541 terrorism-related incidents have been registered within the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday knowledgeable Rajya Sabha.

Mr Rai, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, mentioned, “541 terror incidents while 439 terrorists eliminated and 98 civilians who lost their lives and 109 Security Forces (SFs) martyred in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 post-August 5, 2019 till January 26, 2022.”

The MoS Home additional knowledgeable the Upper House that in these incidents, no vital public property has been broken. “However, damages to private property of Rs. 5.3 crore approximately have been assessed,” he mentioned.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s handle. The first a part of the price range session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second half will happen from March 14 to April 8.