443 Infrastructure Projects Show Cost Overruns Of Rs 4.45 Lakh Crore: Report

443 infrastructure initiatives have been hit by value overruns, a authorities report mentioned. (Representational)

New Delhi:

As many as 443 infrastructure initiatives, every entailing funding of Rs 150 crore or extra, have been hit by value overruns totalling greater than Rs 4.45 lakh crore, in response to a authorities report.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation displays infrastructure initiatives of Rs 150 crore and above.

Of 1,671 such initiatives, 443 initiatives reported value overruns and 514 initiatives have been delayed, reported information company PTI.

“Total original cost of implementation of the 1671 projects was Rs 22,54,175.77 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 26,99,651.62 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,45,475.85 crore (19.76% of original cost),” the ministry’s newest report for January 2022 mentioned, in response to Press Trust of India.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these initiatives until January 2022 was Rs 13,16,293.63 crore, or 48.76 per cent of the anticipated value of the initiatives.

However, the variety of delayed initiatives decreases to 381 if delay is calculated on the idea of the newest schedule of completion.

Further, for 881 initiatives neither the 12 months of commissioning nor the tentative gestation interval has been reported.

Out of the 514 delayed initiatives, 89 have general delay within the vary of 1-12 months, 113 have been delayed for 13-24 months, 204 initiatives for 25-60 months and 108 initiatives have delays of 61 months and above.

The common time overrun in these 514 delayed initiatives is 46.23 months.

Reasons for time overruns as reported by varied challenge implementing companies embody delay in land acquisition, delay in acquiring forest and atmosphere clearances, and lack of infrastructure help and linkages.

Delay in tie-up for challenge financing, delay in finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, delay in tendering, ordering and gear provide, and regulation and order issues are among the many different causes.

The report additionally cited state-wise lockdowns because of COVID-19 as a motive for the delay in implementation of those initiatives.

It has additionally been noticed that challenge companies usually are not reporting revised value estimates and commissioning schedules for a lot of initiatives, which suggests that point/value overrun figures are under-reported, it said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)