4,600 year-old tombs discovered west of Cairo

Five historic tombs have been found within the Saqqara area, west of Cairo, which can be the burial locations of main figures from greater than 4,600 years in the past.

Saqqara is a part of the Memphis cemetery named after the god Sekker from the Old Kingdom.

While some tombs are for main statesmen, one belongs to the spouse of a person named ‘Yart’ and one other, an oblong nicely six metres underground, is for a lady known as “Betty”.

There have been many archeological discoveries in Saqqara over the previous 12 months together with tons of of colored tombs containing well-preserved mummies of senior figures from the twenty sixth Dynasty.