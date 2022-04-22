46th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Vienna | Inside UEFA

The forty sixth Ordinary UEFA Congress will happen on Wednesday 11 May 2022 on the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center, Messeplatz 1, 1021 Vienna, in Austria.

The Congress will open at 10:00 native time (CEST) and shut roughly at 12:00 CEST. It will probably be adopted by a press convention with the UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin.

Key objects on the agenda of the forty sixth Ordinary UEFA Congress embrace:

• Report of the UEFA President and Executive Committee and Report of the UEFA Administration 2020/21

• Financial issues – acknowledgement of the monetary report and monetary statements for 2020/21 and approval of the price range for the 2022/23 monetary 12 months

• Update on UEFA’s committees

• Ratification of latest members of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice

Media representatives excited about attending the Congress and the press convention are requested to use for accreditation by filling within the application form by Friday 6 May 2022, 12:00 CEST.

Due to area restrictions, solely a restricted variety of seats within the Congress corridor will probably be obtainable for media representatives, who will be capable to attend the entire session. The Congress will even be streamed stay on UEFA.com. A media working space geared up with Wi-Fi will even be obtainable on-site.

Media wishing to deliver alongside an SNG truck and/or broadcast by way of mobile streaming should inform UEFA’s media division by 2 May 2022.

Ahead of the Congress, the UEFA Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday 10 May 2022 in Vienna, Austria. No media actions are deliberate for this occasion. Decisions from this assembly will probably be communicated in a media launch.