49ers hope to mend Deebo Samuel relationship after no trade came ‘remotely close’

The 49ers and Deebo Samuel have entered right into a recreation of rooster and neither aspect has blinked but.

The star wide receiver wants a trade. The 49ers don’t need to deal him except a significantly better provide arises.

“You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can,” coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters on Friday evening. “But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. So you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners.”

There had been rumors that the Jets needed Samuel, and The Post reported that the group provided the 49ers the tenth total decide within the 2022 NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder for the 26-year-old Samuel. That, nonetheless, wasn’t sufficient for San Francisco.

Shanahan hasn’t spoken to the 26-year-old Samuel — a former second-round decide who was a primary group All-Pro in 2021 — in just a few weeks, however he believes the 2 sides can work by their points.

Deebo Samuel USA TODAY Sports

“We have a great relationship with Deebo,” Shanahan insisted. “I haven’t seen him lots for the reason that season ended. I feel it’s slightly bit simpler once you’re coping with folks with out screens and telephones in entrance of you and what you guys learn, no matter it’s. Most of the world’s like that, I do know my children are. But I strive to not get too caught up in it. You know anyone, they know you. And when there comes a time when it settles down — hopefully it’ll calm down extra after this draft — and issues get considerably simpler.

“But this isn’t someone that we just met. We’ve been with him for three years. I think we know him pretty well. He knows us pretty well. And things haven’t been the best over the last couple of months through outside perception. But I see that happen a lot in this league, especially in contract situations. So, you try not to overreact one way or the other on it. You try to be patient with it because emotions can get high with people, especially when you care about people and a lot is riding on it.”