5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bosnia, Tremors Felt Across Balkans

Bosnia earthquake: There had been no instant studies of main harm.

Sarajevo:

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Bosnia late Friday and was felt throughout the Balkans, the US Geological Survey mentioned.

The shallow quake struck at 21:07 GMT and was centred 14 kilometres (9 miles) northeast of the city of Ljubinje, the USGS mentioned.

There had been no instant studies of main harm. The tremor was felt as distant as Belgrade, Zagreb and Skopje, greater than 400 kilometres from the epicentre, in line with AFP correspondents. Reports to the USGS indicated it was additionally felt in Albania and southern Italy.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned that “aftershocks are likely to happen in the coming hours and days”.

The Balkans is susceptible to seismic exercise and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.4-magnitude quake on December 29, 2020 within the Petrinja area, close to the Croatian capital Zagreb, killed seven folks and destroyed a whole lot of buildings and homes.

In March 2020, Zabreb was hit by a 5.3 tremor which brought on intensive harm. In November 2019, greater than 50 folks had been killed in Albania by a 6.4 earthquake that additionally left 1000’s homeless.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)