BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. A 5.8 magnitude

earthquake was recorded in Ecuador on Saturday, Trend reviews citing the

European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the middle, the epicenter of the tremors was pegged

at 135 km northwest of the town of Santo Domingo with the

inhabitants of 200,000 folks. The seismic focus was at a depth of

40 kilometers.

There was no data on accidents, injury or a tsunami

menace.