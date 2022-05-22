Europe
5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on Sunday struck off
Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor
occurred at round 12:24 p.m. native time at a latitude of 36.8
north and a longitude of 141.5 east and at depth of 30 km.
The quake logged 5 higher in some elements of Ibaraki and
Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic depth scale which
peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.