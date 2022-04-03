5 Big Points On Pakistan’s Intensifying Political Crisis

In a brief handle to the nation, Imran Khan requested the individuals of Pakistan to “Get ready for elections”. “The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed,” he added.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani dissolved the home alleging “foreign conspiracy” and mentioned that no-trust movement was ” unconstitutional”.

“Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court…” tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chief of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Imran Khan has accused the US of meddling in Pakistan’s affairs and alleged that the opposition was conspiring with Washington to take away him as a result of he wouldn’t take the aspect of the US and Europe on international points towards Russia and China.