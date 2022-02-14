5 Blunders made by the teams in the 2022 IPL mega auction

So, we’re executed and dusted with the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale. All the franchises finalized their squads forward of the fifteenth version of the Indian T20 extravaganza.

Ishan Kishan was the cynosure of all eyes, because the Mumbai Indians (MI) spent a colossal quantity of INR 15.25 Crore for him. There was an intense bidding warfare for Kishan, with Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) competing for the left-hander.

Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer additionally struck huge offers and can obtain salaries of INR 14 Crore and INR 12.25 Crore respectively. But then, the IPL franchises additionally made sure strikes that may develop into blunders. In this text, allow us to check out 5 such blunders.

5. RR’s acquisition of Riyan Parag for INR 3.8 Crore

This was a call that defied logic. Rajasthan Royals (RR) spent near INR 4 Crores to buy uncapped cricketer Riyan Parag.

Parag produced an abysmal efficiency within the 2021 version of the IPL, and there have been even questions on whether or not he ought to have been picked within the taking part in XI final yr. In the 2021 version of the IPL, the right-hander scored simply 93 runs in 10 innings at a median of 11.63.

But regardless of that, RR splashed cash to acquire the providers of a participant who has not proved his mettle regardless of being given quite a few alternatives.