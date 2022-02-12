5 cops arrested for allegedly selling drugs at taxi rank in Vereeniging | News24

MEC Faith Mazibuko by way of Twitter

Five cops have been arrested for allegedly promoting medication.

Five Sedibeng Task Team officers had been allegedly caught red-handed promoting medication in Vereeniging.

The officers had been allegedly promoting dagga and crystal meth on the Vereeniging taxi rank.

They had been utilizing a marked police van and an unmarked Nissan Impemdulo.

An operation to eradicate crime in Vereeniging led to the arrest of 5 law enforcement officials for alleged drug dealing.

The 5 officers are connected to the Sedibeng Task Team, which is tasked to combat crime in Vereeniging and neighbouring areas.

Their arrest coincided with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko’s go to to the Vereeniging taxi rank.

Mazibuko was current when the arrests had been made.

Taxi operators have complained about drug dealing and crime on the taxi rank.

Operators recognized a Ford bakkie and a Nissan Impendulo that was allegedly used to retailer medication on the rank.

The two automobiles belong to the police.

A police officer, who was on the scene, advised News24 Vereeniging police station had been inundated with complaints from taxi operators.

“Taxi owners have been complaining at the police station about a Nissan Impendulo with male occupants supplying drugs at the rank. A lookout was then launched for the vehicle.

“They thought drug sellers had been utilizing completely different automobiles of the identical model. Operators did not know that the suspects had been utilizing completely different quantity plates on a single car each time they made deliveries.

“Our colleagues thought they were smart by changing number plates. Today, we were lucky that as we were working at the rank, taxi operators pointed out the vehicles to us,” he stated.

As the operation was underway, the 2 automobiles arrived and taxi operators shortly blocked them in utilizing their minibus taxis.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili stated the 2 automobiles had been allotted to District Sedibeng’s Visible Policing Task Team.

“The police searched the vehicles and found a container with of Mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers,” she added.

The police officer, who News24 spoke to, stated the accused had been armed with service pistols and a rifle.

“They were arrested on the spot. They have embarrassed us,” he added.

Muridili stated the suspects had been anticipated to seem in courtroom quickly.

