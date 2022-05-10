5 ‘dangerous’ awaiting-trial prisoners escape from North West police holding cell | News24

North West police have launched a manhunt for 5 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from the Zeerust police station holding cells over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone stated the 5 males – Joshua Sibanda, 39; Amogelang Motsiane, 36; Tshepiso Kwenampe, 22; Bengu Hlanganane, 31; and Enoch Lebeloane, 46 – escaped from the cells at 10:30 on Sunday.

Joshua Sibanda, 39. Amogelang Motsiane, 36. Tshepiso Kwenampe, 22. Bengu Hlanganane, 31. Supplied SAPS Enoch Lebeloane, 46. Supplied SAPS

Mokgwabone stated the boys allegedly overpowered a police officer on the station, took the cell’s keys, and fled.

“At the time of escape the detainees were, among others, facing charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery, and aggravated robbery.

“None of the escapees has been rearrested and members of the group are urged to not try and rearrest the escapees in case they see them, however to name the closest police station, as they’re presumed to be harmful,” he said.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the investigating officer Captain Basimane Molefe on 076 510 8285. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the My SAPS app, or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

