5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power

“There were five fatalities reported and a few others injured as a result of the strong winds with this line of thunderstorms,” learn a weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region. “There was also extensive damage to trees, power lines and buildings. There were also overturned cars reported as well as widespread power outages.”

The line of thunderstorms developed close to Sarnia, a metropolis in Ontario, late Saturday morning and tracked over southern Ontario in the direction of Ottawa Saturday afternoon, in response to Environment Canada.

The storm left greater than 350,000 prospects with out energy, and “many power outages continue today,” the company stated Sunday.

Storms additionally swept by central Quebec on Saturday, leading to damaged tree limbs, uprooted timber, harm to buildings and “more than 500,000 homes without power,” Environment Canada stated.