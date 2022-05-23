Americas

5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power

“There were five fatalities reported and a few others injured as a result of the strong winds with this line of thunderstorms,” learn a weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region. “There was also extensive damage to trees, power lines and buildings. There were also overturned cars reported as well as widespread power outages.”

The line of thunderstorms developed close to Sarnia, a metropolis in Ontario, late Saturday morning and tracked over southern Ontario in the direction of Ottawa Saturday afternoon, in response to Environment Canada.

The storm left greater than 350,000 prospects with out energy, and “many power outages continue today,” the company stated Sunday.

Storms additionally swept by central Quebec on Saturday, leading to damaged tree limbs, uprooted timber, harm to buildings and “more than 500,000 homes without power,” Environment Canada stated.

Hydro Quebec stated on its web site that restoration of service progressed in a single day and Sunday morning, and near 500 crews had been mobilized on Sunday.

“Severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Saturday night caused many power outages, mainly in the Laurentians, Outaouais and Lanaudière. At the height of the event, approximately 550,000 customers were without power,” Hydro Quebec stated on its web site.

Currently, Hydro One is reporting that greater than 200,000 prospects are with out energy in Ontario.



