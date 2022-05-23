5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power
The line of thunderstorms developed close to Sarnia, a metropolis in Ontario, late Saturday morning and tracked over southern Ontario in the direction of Ottawa Saturday afternoon, in response to Environment Canada.
The storm left greater than 350,000 prospects with out energy, and “many power outages continue today,” the company stated Sunday.
Storms additionally swept by central Quebec on Saturday, leading to damaged tree limbs, uprooted timber, harm to buildings and “more than 500,000 homes without power,” Environment Canada stated.
Hydro Quebec stated on its web site that restoration of service progressed in a single day and Sunday morning, and near 500 crews had been mobilized on Sunday.
“Severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Saturday night caused many power outages, mainly in the Laurentians, Outaouais and Lanaudière. At the height of the event, approximately 550,000 customers were without power,” Hydro Quebec stated on its web site.