5 dead after small plane crashes into soda truck in Haiti

A small airplane crashed Wednesday within the bustling Haitian capital

of Port-au-Prince, killing not less than 5 individuals and injuring

a number of others, authorities mentioned, Trend reviews citing ABC News.

The airplane was headed to the southern coastal metropolis of Jacmel when

it tried to land in the neighborhood of Carrefour and hit a truck

transporting soda bottles, mentioned Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police

commissioner for that area.

He advised The Associated Press that the truck driver was among the many

lifeless.

Samedi mentioned the pilot was taken to the hospital, however his

situation was not instantly recognized. He mentioned a complete of 5 individuals

had been aboard the airplane.

No additional particulars had been instantly out there.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the

crash and provided his sympathies to the family of those that

died.

The incident comes 9 months after a small non-public airplane additionally

headed to Jacmel crashed close to Port-au-Prince, killing six individuals,

together with two U.S missionaries.

The use of small planes to journey from Port-au-Prince to

communities south of it has grown extra well-liked following a spike in

kidnappings and gang violence, particularly within the Martissant space,

which connects the capital to Haiti’s southern area.