5 dead after small plane crashes into soda truck in Haiti
A small airplane crashed Wednesday within the bustling Haitian capital
of Port-au-Prince, killing not less than 5 individuals and injuring
a number of others, authorities mentioned, Trend reviews citing ABC News.
The airplane was headed to the southern coastal metropolis of Jacmel when
it tried to land in the neighborhood of Carrefour and hit a truck
transporting soda bottles, mentioned Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police
commissioner for that area.
He advised The Associated Press that the truck driver was among the many
lifeless.
Samedi mentioned the pilot was taken to the hospital, however his
situation was not instantly recognized. He mentioned a complete of 5 individuals
had been aboard the airplane.
No additional particulars had been instantly out there.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the
crash and provided his sympathies to the family of those that
died.
The incident comes 9 months after a small non-public airplane additionally
headed to Jacmel crashed close to Port-au-Prince, killing six individuals,
together with two U.S missionaries.
The use of small planes to journey from Port-au-Prince to
communities south of it has grown extra well-liked following a spike in
kidnappings and gang violence, particularly within the Martissant space,
which connects the capital to Haiti’s southern area.