5 documentaries on global refugee crisis to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Global pressured displacement had surpassed 84 million in mid-2021, in response to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the determine continues to be rising.

Despite being set in various geographies akin to Afghanistan, Syria, and Cambodia, the movies ‘Flee’, ‘Born in Syria’, ‘Human Flow’, ‘First They Killed My Father’, and ‘For Sama’ remind us that every one human beings should be heard, seen, and handled with dignity and compassion.

These critically acclaimed documentaries, one in all which Zee Special Projects is bringing to India, exhibit that the refugee disaster can’t be outlined solely by statistics.

Here is an summary of those transferring, real-life tales which can be obtainable on varied OTT platforms.

Flee

‘Flee’ is an animated account of a younger Afghan boy named Amin’s perilous journey, and it begins with a robust query: “What does home mean to you?” It then goes on to explain how Amin, who used to close out the world along with his headphones whereas listening to pop music, can not ignore Afghanistan’s civil unrest. He abandons his beloved house and flees into an unknown future. This journey takes him throughout continents till he finds a semblance of normalcy a long time later. Can he, nonetheless, actually neglect the horrors he and his household have endured? Can he neglect the depravity and cruelty he has witnessed? Can he ever really feel safe sufficient to quiet down in a single place? Check out this Oscar-nominated Jonas.

Available on Zee5.

Born in Syria

Documentaries by Bernan Zin, akin to ‘Born in Gaza’ and ‘Born in Syria,’ have helped to lift consciousness of the trauma skilled by youngsters who’ve been displaced by conflict. The movie begins with photographs of an unsteady dingy filled with crying youngsters and younger and previous faces marked by worry, desperation, and exhaustion. They remind us of the horrors that tens of millions of refugees face each day. The documentary tells the tales of seven youngsters whose lives and households have been shattered. The essence of the movie is encapsulated within the phrases of 13-year-old Marwan, who says, “I thought crossing the sea would be the worst, but having nowhere to go is worse.”

Available on Netflix.

Human Flow

‘Human Flow,’ directed by Ai Weiwei, is a 2017 documentary with a macro and micro perspective on the present world refugee disaster. It takes us on an epic journey to greater than 20 nations to doc the affect of pressured human migration on people and communities. This movie confronts us with tales which can be largely untold, utilizing drones to comb throughout the circulation of migrants and intimate accounts shot with cellphone cameras. The movie is a name to compassion and empathy for fellow people who don’t have anything to do with the geopolitical upheavals through which they’re helplessly caught. Ai investigates the causes of mass migrations and seeks long-term options that may permit future generations to dwell with out worry.

Available on Prime Video.

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie’s movie adaptation of activist Loung Ung’s autobiographical e book by Oscar-winning actor, director, and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie permits us to see the Cambodian genocide by the eyes of a younger survivor. The movie recounts how the younger woman and her household endured unspeakable struggling below Pol Pot’s regime. It sensitively addresses the problems confronting internally displaced folks (IDPs) who’re dehumanised of their house nations. Loung Ung, for instance, was made a toddler soldier on the age of seven through the Communist Khmer Regime. The movie, set in 1975, depicts Loung’s coaching as a toddler soldier whereas her siblings have been despatched to labour camps below the Khmer Rouge regime. It additionally reveals the tenacity that no human being possesses.

Available on Netflix.

For Sama

‘For Sama,’ a BAFTA-winning documentary directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts in 2019, has been praised for offering a uncommon account of conflict from a feminine perspective. The movie follows Waad Al-journey Kateab’s as a mom, spouse, journalist, and insurgent through the Syrian rebellion in Aleppo with startling intimacy. She discovers she is pregnant whereas married to Hamza Al-Kateab, one of many few docs left in Aleppo. As the conflict escalates, she offers beginning to her little one. On March 11, 2019, the movie premiered on the South by Southwest competition, the place it received the Grand Jury and Audience Awards within the Documentary Feature Competition. It was nominated for 4 BAFTA awards, in addition to the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature on the 92nd Academy Awards.