5 Drown In Yamuna Under Delhi-Noida Flyway During Krishna Idol Immersion

Five folks, together with two minors, drowned within the Yamuna river beneath the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyover throughout the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, police mentioned.

According to Delhi police, the victims have been recognized as Ankit (20), Lucky (16), Lalit (17), Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20).

On data, a police group reached the spot.

After immersion, an idol obtained caught in the course of the river. Then, six folks entered the river however just one managed to return and the remaining 5 drowned, police mentioned.

The our bodies of all of the 5 victims have been recovered from the river and despatched to Safdarjung Hospital for autopsy. They had been residents of Salarpur village, Greater Noida, police added.