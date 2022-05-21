With a bejewelled finger firmly positioned on the heartbeat of what makes a true-blue high-quality eating experience-one that is just about exploding with oodles of culinary glitz and unapologetic razzmatazz-Dubai places on a spectacular present. Now, think about this taken up a couple of extra notches…Yes, the annual Dubai Food Festival’s 2022 version, which occurred from the 2nd to the fifteenth of May, noticed a phalanx of high-quality eating eating places scattered throughout the town come collectively and have fun what they do greatest. All this, as they left no stone unturned to provide meals connoisseurs a deal with of their lifetime. With ample shows of their culinary brilliance and prowess shining by the meals and presentation.

Luckily for me, I acquired a ringside seat to all of the motion as I gourmandised my approach by a number of the most fascinating degustation dinners and thoroughly curated meals over the course of every week. It’s secure to say that every expertise of mine was reflective of the mind-boggling culinary variety and innovation I noticed being performed out at my desk. In no explicit order, here is presenting 5 of probably the most memorable meals of my current journey to Dubai-the final ‘Emirate of Excess’!

Here Are 5 Fine Dining Restaurants In Dubai For The Gourmand In You:

1. Tresind Studio

Imagine understanding just about nothing in regards to the menu of a 17-course degustation dinner you might be about to partake in. Add to this your borderline OCD. Such was the predicament that my anxiety-ridden thoughts was grappling with as I entered the surprisingly unremarkable and fairly austere, darkly furnished interiors of Tresind Studio for my 9 pm dinner reservation (the opposite sitting is at 6 pm). Having lately relocated from its perch on Dubai’s arterial Sheikh Zayed Road to its new rooftop house on the Nakheel Mall on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island, the main target is on little aside from the largely one chunk trendy Indian dishes may be very evident right here. Helmed by Indian-born Chef Himanshu Saini, the 20-covers-only studio’s menu options an fascinating, typically incongruous array of imaginatively plated, minimalist model Indian dishes. As one is just handed the menu on the finish of the meal, it’s as much as the well-trained wait employees to introduce every dish. These take the type of the whole lot from a duck cafreal ‘taco’ served atop a nasturtium leaf and a morel pulao drizzled with an Assam tea dashi to a shiso khakra. And the seventeenth, grand finale dessert course is a honeycomb cacao hive served on a moon-like globe accompanied by Frank Sinatra on encompass sound, belting out his well-known fly me to the moon ballad on cue. Pure edible theater, this!

Tresind Dubai

2. Al Nafoorah

I might have anticipated nothing much less from any high-quality eating restaurant that finds itself housed within the opulent Jumeirah Al Qasr resort, a digital landmark of Dubai for many years. But this model new Lebanese restaurant far exceeded any of my expectations, with its glam-saturated atmosphere and genuine meals bearing that unmistakable Levantine freshness of flavour. Set each indoors and outside with an expansive terrace overlooking the resort’s plush lawns and the enduring Burj Al Arab resort farther away-along with a dwarf olive tree rising within the middle of the principle eating room, Al Nafoorah will get it spot on. My set menu reads like a journey by the culinary wonders of Lebanon, Dishes like kibbeh nayeh, Chef Ali Fouad’s elegant Teta’s salad, beef shariat with cherry sauce and candy surprises just like the cottage cheese dessert of halawat al jeben, elevated my eating expertise right here to hitherto unknown gastronomic heights.

Al Noofarah

3. Mimi Kakushi

Often dubbed ‘Dubai’s Best Japanese Restaurant’, moving into the dimly lit house of Mimi Kakushi, that it shares with the Four Seasons Resort in Jumeirah is akin to a multi-sensorial blast from the previous. More particularly, the jazz scene of 1920’s Osaka. An epoch-making period when Japan’s artwork deco motion was simply getting began. This temper is abundantly mirrored within the eating expertise right here. One that blends time-honoured Japanese delicacies strategies with new considering, far jap flavors with western influences. Dishes like oven-baked black cod and Kagoshima wagyu beef together with a 3 feet-long dessert platter with the whole lot from a green tea ice-cream mochi to a candy litchi iteration of the savoury chawanmushi custard may be saved right here. And in case your curiosity is piqued by its title, ‘Mimi Kakushi’ is the “covering ears” Western-style, girls’s bob lower hairdo launched in Japan in 1922.

4. MINA Brasserie

Bringing a decidedly Parisian je ne sais quoi aptitude to the burgeoning world’s meals capital that’s Dubai is the elegantly appointed MINA Brasserie. Located on the Four Seasons Hotel within the DIFC enclave of the town, the brasserie has been created by James Beard-winning, Egypt-born and US-Raised Chef Michael Mina. Done up with loads of vintage-style, mottled mirrors reflecting the pure gentle streaming in from outdoors and comfy tufted couches, the atmosphere created right here is of restrained luxurious. The fairly concise menu options quite a lot of typical brasserie-style dishes making it the proper restaurant for a classy lunch. From discs of foie gras torchon served with brioche toast factors and fig chutney and the signature tuna tartare with pine nuts for appetizers to mains of a lobster pot pie and a peppery medium-rare steak au poivre, my lunch companions and I have been in gastronomic heaven. But solely a dessert just like the elegant ‘The Lemon’ (composed of polenta streusel, lemon cream, lime and basil gel) may have transformed this already nice meal into an virtually non secular expertise!

MINA Brasserie

5. Roaring Rabbit

Perhaps the quirkiest of all of the locations on this checklist, the Roaring Rabbit gastropub on the model new Taj Exotica Resort and Spa at The Palm islands is an expertise to behold. With a decidedly English flare as is clear from its atmosphere, the pub pays homage to the furry rabbit in myriad varieties. Be it within the decor parts—the place diners are inspired to scope out as many rabbit references as they can-or within the F&B choices which have a rabbit leitmotif operating by them. Take, for instance, the braised rabbit thigh served with glazed carrots or deserts just like the bunny carrot cake. Speaking of which, it might be prison to go away right here with out sampling different desserts just like the delicious sticky toffee pudding and the generously portioned banana cut up. Trust me, that is one rabbit gap you want to fall into everytime you’re subsequent in Dubai,

Roaring Rabbit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed inside this text are the private opinions of the creator. NDTV isn’t chargeable for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any info on this text. All info is offered on an as-is foundation. The info, info or opinions showing within the article don’t mirror the views of NDTV and NDTV doesn’t assume any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.