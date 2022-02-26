5 killed, 7 injured after taxi carrying teachers, SGB members overturns in Bethlehem | News24

Five individuals have been killed in an accident.

Five individuals had been killed and 7 injured after a minibus taxi overturned on the N5 close to Bethlehem.

The car was ferrying academics and college governing physique members from Sekoko Primary college in Paul Roux.

The passengers had been heading house from a workshop in Tweeling when the accident occurred.

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini mentioned the motive force misplaced management of the car.

“Four women and a man were declared dead on the scene. Seven passengers sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to Dihlabeng Regional Hospital, Phekolong Hospital, and Medi-Clinic Hospital.

“A case of culpable murder is being investigated to find out the reason for the accident,” Dhlamini added.