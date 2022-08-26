5 Killed In Fire At 3-Storey Building In UP’s Moradabad

Moradabad fireplace: The fireplace division is investigating the reason for the fireplace.

Moradabad:

Five individuals died whereas seven others have been injured after a fireplace broke out in a multi-storey constructing in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad stated the fireplace broke out in a three-storey constructing.

In the incident, 5 individuals misplaced their lives and 7 have been rescued from the constructing and rushed to the hospital for remedy, he stated.

According to data accessible, these residing within the constructing have been of the identical household.

The fireplace division is investigating the reason for the fireplace. More particulars are awaited.

