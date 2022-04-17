5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Greece; No Casualties So Far

Greece Earthquake: There have been no stories of victims or materials injury. (Representational)

Athens:

A robust 5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday rocked Greece off the island of Kythera, the National Observatory of Athens mentioned.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 8pm native time, was 46 kilometres (28 miles) west, southwest of the island which lies reverse the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula, at a depth of 67 km.

There have been no stories of victims or materials injury.

Greece is extremely vulnerable to tremors, being located on a number of geological faultlines.

In October 2020, a quake registering 7.0 struck within the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and Izmir in western Turkey, which bore the brunt with 114 deaths and greater than 1,000 injured.

In Greece, two youths died on Samos.

