5 Of Family Killed In Landslides As Heavy Rain Hits Kerala

The hilly areas of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the final two days.

Idukki, Kerala:

Five members of a household misplaced their lives after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their home on Monday at a village close to Thodupuzha in Kerala’s Idukki, police stated.

Police stated Kanjar residents Thankamma (80), her son Soman (52), his spouse Shaji (50), their daughter Shima (30), and Devanand (5) misplaced their lives within the landslide that occurred early morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert for all districts besides Kasaragod on Tuesday.

In Kottayam district, Nedunkunnam, Karukachal, villages have been flooded and hearth companies personnel have been rushed to evacuate the residents.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, a minor flood was skilled at some areas of Mallappally taluk. The small streams of Mallappally, Anikkad, and Tholliyur villages have been overflowing.

“Water entered some houses and shops at the Kottangal village in Mallappally taluk. A car was washed away in overflowing water and locals have managed to tie it to a tree with a rope,” the Pathanamthitta District Information Officer stated.

Besides, the hilly areas of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have been receiving heavy rains over the past two days however no untoward incidents have been reported from there thus far.

In Malappuram district, Olipuzha was spilling over its banks forcing the authorities to shift the residents alongside the financial institution of the river to aid camps.

