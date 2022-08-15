5 people killed in explosion in Ecuador’s port city
At least 5 individuals had been killed and 17 others injured in an
explosion that rocked Ecuador’s southwestern port metropolis of
Guayaquil, Trend
reviews citing Xinhua.
In a preliminary report, Ecuador’s National Risk and Emergency
Management Service mentioned that the explosion had left 5 lifeless and
17 injured and destroyed eight homes and two autos.
An investigation into the explosion has been launched and
organized crime linked to drug trafficking was suspected to be
behind the incident.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of
emergency for 30 days in Guayaquil following the explosion.
“The total public power can be out there for restoring management
of the town. We won’t enable organized crime to attempt to run the
nation,” Lasso wrote on Twitter.
The motive for the assault has not but been specified by police.
According to preliminary reviews, two individuals on a motorbike threw
a sack which is believed to comprise explosives.
At a joint press convention, Ecuadoran Interior Minister
Patricio Carrillo known as the explosion an “act of terrorism” and
mentioned the explosives gave the impression to be home-made, ruling out that
grenades had been used within the assault.
According to Carrillo, three individuals had been killed on the spot
whereas the opposite two died in hospital.
The authorities provided a ten,000-dollar reward for info
about this incident.