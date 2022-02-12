5 Phoenix police officers shot, woman killed, in barricade situation at home

Five Phoenix law enforcement officials have been shot and injured, and a girl was shot and killed throughout an early morning barricade state of affairs, the division mentioned.

All of the officers’ accidents have been non-life-threatening, police mentioned.

The incident started when officers have been known as to a house the place a girl was reported shot, Phoenix police mentioned.

When an officer approached to assist, the suspect, an grownup man, invited the officer inside, mentioned Phoenix police spokesman Andy Williams.

As the officer approached the door, “the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times,” Williams mentioned. “That officer was able to get back and get away to safety.”

“Other backup officers arrived on scene and they surrounded the home and began calling out the occupants,” Williams mentioned.

Then one other man — not the suspect — got here out of the home holding a child lady, police mentioned. The man put the infant on the bottom and walked to police the place he was detained.

When officers went to deliver the infant to security, the suspect once more opened hearth from inside the home, taking pictures 4 extra officers.

Four different officers have been not directly injured once they have been struck by shrapnel, police mentioned.

The suspect then barricaded himself within the dwelling, police mentioned.

Once the scene was secured, police mentioned they discovered the suspect inside, useless from an obvious gunshot wound. He was recognized by police as 36-year-old Morris Jones.

The girl who was the primary reported to be shot was present in extraordinarily crucial situation inside the house, police mentioned. Hours later, police mentioned she died from her accidents. The girl seemed to be the suspect’s former girlfriend, police mentioned.

The child seemed to be OK, police added. Officials consider she is the kid of Jones and the deceased feminine sufferer. She was in custody of the state Department of Child Safety, police mentioned Friday night.

The man who introduced the toddler out of the house just isn’t a suspect at the moment and is cooperating with investigators, Williams mentioned in an replace Friday night. He is believed to be a member of the family who lived within the dwelling, based on Williams.

“He was compliant, detained and removed from harm’s way,” Williams mentioned.

Four of the 5 officers injured by gunfire remained hospitalized Friday night. One officer was critically injured, and three others suffered critical accidents, police mentioned.

“This is yet another example of the dangers our officers face day in and day out keeping our community safe,” Phoenix Chief Jeri Williams mentioned throughout Friday night’s briefing. “This kind of violence has no place in our city. And it continues to happen over and over again in this community and in our country.”

There have been a number of different police shot throughout the nation on Friday alone. Two officers were shot in Frederick, Maryland, each of whom are anticipated to outlive. A New Mexico State Police officer was injured in a shooting at a fuel station east of Albuquerque. Also, a police officer was shot in Philadelphia whereas serving a warrant, however was saved by their bulletproof vest.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego informed reporters she could not recall an incident within the metropolis’s historical past the place that many officers have been injured.

“We are fortunate that in such a horrific incident and with so many injured, all are going to be safe though many face a very difficult recovery,” she mentioned.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted, “Please continue to pray for the five @PhoenixPolice officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night — no matter the circumstances — to protect our state from danger.”

He added, “My office is working closely with the Phoenix Police Department to get updates on the situation and the officers’ conditions.”

Other police departments are additionally talking out.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted that his division “stands with our brothers and sisters of the Phoenix Police.”

ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr, Michelle Mendez and Alyssa Pone contributed to this report.