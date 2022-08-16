5 Reasons Why Chinese Ship At Sri Lanka Port Is A Concern for India

The ship, Yuang Wang 5, has sensors that may observe India’s ballistic missiles if they’re examined. India checks its missiles at Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

China, utilizing the ship’s high-tech capabilities, shall be able to gauge the vary and accuracy of the Indian missiles, if examined. The ship is scheduled to stay on the port for “replenishment purposes” until August 22. It left China on July 14 and didn’t enter a single port earlier than Hambantota, crusing with zero replenishment for over a month.

Yuang Wang 5 may additionally perform oceanic surveys that may facilitate submarine operations within the Indian Ocean. In 2021, a Chinese authorities survey ship — Xiang Yang Hong 03 — was working in the identical area within the Indian Ocean and finishing up a search sample west of Sumatra.

India-Lanka ties had come underneath pressure after Colombo gave permission to a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one in every of its ports in 2014. This time, Sri Lanka has mentioned the ship must hold its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on, and it is just isn’t allowed to hold out scientific analysis. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has additionally mentioned that though a Chinese firm is answerable for Hambantota port, the operational points are dealt with by it.