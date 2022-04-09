5 technicians among 6 seriously injured while fixing vandalised substation in Cape Town | News24

Councillor Beverley van Reenen inspects the harm to the cable line (Supplied by City of Cape Town)

Six individuals had been injured throughout repairs to a vandalised energy substation in Gugulethu.

The electrical energy provide to the realm has been restored, however technicians are working in tough circumstances.

Cable theft is rampant in South Africa, with the spoils understood to be destined for scrap sellers.

Six individuals, amongst them contractors, had been injured when a surge from a vandalised energy cable, which was being repaired in Cape Town, exploded.

The City of Cape mentioned electrical repairs groups had been fixing the vandalised Gugulethu substation on Monday after thieves had additionally stolen very important infrastructure parts.

The theft and vandalism precipitated a big energy outage in Gugulethu and Manenberg.

Residents lately instructed a delegation of presidency officers they felt unsafe because of crime, significantly in areas with poor lighting.

The energy provide was restored whereas technicians labored to restore round R160 000 price of injury.

The member of the mayoral committee for power, Beverley van Reenen, mentioned the worst consequence was the extreme harm of 4 power contractors, one workers member, and a member of the general public when an influence surge from the harm precipitated a cable to blow up.

“This shows the absolutely devastating consequences of vandalism, theft and illegal connections.”

The City mentioned there have been rewards on supply for info on the vandals and thieves, and for the restoration of the stolen items.

“We condemn the extreme pain and suffering that has been caused from this incidence of vandalism,” Van Reenen added.

She thanked the workers who mounted the sub-station in making an attempt circumstances.

The staffer and contractors are nonetheless in hospital recovering.

Cable theft is rampant in South Africa, with thieves understood to be promoting their haul to scrap metallic sellers. Thefts usually contain main excavation work to get to the cables which comprise copper.