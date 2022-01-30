5 Terrorists Shot Dead In 2 Separate Encounters In J&K: Police

The encounters occurred in Pulwama and Budgam districts final night.

New Delhi:

Five terrorists, together with a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, had been killed in two separate encounters by safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the police stated.

The encounters occurred throughout anti-terror operations in Pulwama and Budgam districts final night, they stated.

“5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us,” the police stated in a tweet.

In one other operation in Chrar-e-Sharief space of Budgam district, one terrorist was killed. Police stated one AK rifle was recovered from the encounter web site.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has termed the encounters as a serious success for the police.

In the final month, 22 terrorists have been killed throughout greater than a dozen encounters within the Valley.