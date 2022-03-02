5 Things To Know For March 1: Ukraine, State Of The Union, SCOTUS, COVID-19, Abortion

(CNN) — Disney is pausing the release of its films in Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Although Russia is just not a serious film market like China and the US, Disney’s transfer to cease releasing movies there may be notable. And “The Batman,” which is anticipated to be one of many greatest blockbusters of the 12 months, received’t hit theaters in Russia. Warner Bros. is pausing the release of the film due the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. Here’s what it is advisable to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine

A 40-mile-long Russian military convoy made up of armored automobiles and tanks is closing in on the capital of Ukraine, with US officers warning the sheer variety of Russian troops may overcome the Ukrainian resistance. Satellite photos present the huge convoy passing via the outskirts of Kyiv, as smoke rises from what seem like burning properties left behind within the convoy’s path. Ukraine is interesting to the worldwide group to return to its assist as US officers warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin may imminently increase the intensity of the attack. Negotiations for a possible ceasefire ended yesterday with a Ukrainian official saying solely that either side would return to their capitals for consultations over whether or not to implement numerous “decisions.” More than 400 civilians have already been killed or injured since Russia’s unprovoked assault on its neighbor started final week, in line with the United Nations. Follow CNN’s full coverage of Russia’s attack on Ukraine here.

2. State of the Union

Law enforcement personnel in Washington, DC, are bracing for potential protests forward of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union handle later in the present day. A fence has been erected to stop disruptions from protests in addition to a doable trucker convoy. In addition to bodily threats, officers say they’re paying shut consideration to the possibility of Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. As Biden prepares to ship his yearly handle to Congress and the nation, the White House and Democratic allies are acknowledging that the President’s home agenda and any accomplishments he’ll define in the course of the handle have effectively “been eclipsed by Ukraine.” You can watch the State of the Union handle on CNN at 9 p.m. ET tonight or stream it live here.

3. SCOTUS

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will hold meetings with top Democratic and Republican senators tomorrow, a White House official tells CNN, because the affirmation course of for Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court will get underway. Democrats are hoping for a swift, bipartisan affirmation course of for the US District Court choose, who would make historical past as the primary Black girl to take a seat on the very best court docket within the nation. Biden officially nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, praising her as a “nominee of extraordinary qualifications” whose opinions are “carefully reasoned, tethered to precedent and demonstrate respect for how the law impacts everyday people.” The White House can also be getting a serious endorsement of Jackson from a prominent conservative judge who suggested former Vice President Mike Pence within the struggle over the 2020 election.

4. Coronavirus

The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids waned shortly in the course of the Omicron surge, in line with new data from the New York State Department of Health. Within one month of being absolutely vaccinated, the effectiveness of the Pfizer pictures in opposition to an infection brought on by the Omicron variant fell from 68% to only 12% in kids ages 5 to 11 years outdated. While the vaccine was nonetheless protecting in opposition to extreme illness, the shot’s effectiveness in opposition to hospitalization in that age group additionally dropped considerably, falling from 100% in early December to only 48% by the top of January. Meanwhile, extra governors across the US are ditching mask mandates — together with in states which have lengthy held on to high school masks mandates.

5. Abortion

Senate Republicans yesterday blocked a House-passed invoice geared toward preserving entry to abortion nationwide. The House had handed the laws, dubbed the Women’s Health Protection Act, in late September — regardless that the invoice was not anticipated to have the mandatory votes to go the 50-50 Senate. As anticipated, the Senate blocked the measure on a nearly party-line vote, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting with Republicans in opposition. The vote was 46-48. The invoice’s failure to advance within the Senate comes as Republican-led states have launched and superior payments throughout the nation that make it tougher for ladies to entry abortions and threaten health-care suppliers who carry out the process.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Airbnb is providing free non permanent housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Generous hosts on the platform are opening their doors to those in need.

Netflix says it received’t air state TV channels in Russia

Companies are chopping ties with Russia left and proper… and Netflix says it has “no plans” to add Russian state TV channels to its service.

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter auditions on ‘American Idol’

R-E-S-P-E-C-T to 15-year-old Grace Franklin who went for it — understanding she had very massive footwear to fill.

Yellowstone National Park celebrates 150 years

Never cease exploring! This stunning photo gallery celebrating the park’s particular anniversary could encourage you to go to.

Tyrannosaurus rex could have been misunderstood

Cue the ‘Jurassic Park’ theme music… Apparently, the T. rex could have had two equally terrifying sibling species.

TODAY’S NUMBER

5

That’s what number of harmful bacterial infections in infants have just lately been linked to a recalled lot of Similac powder child components. The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports and complaints of infant illness related to the formula from a manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Each of the 5 infants was hospitalized and bacterial infections could have contributed to demise of two, the company added. The studies come amid a scarcity of child components throughout the US as producers battle to satisfy the present demand regardless of producing at full capability.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I am a journalist at heart. While I have enjoyed every minute at ‘The Late Show,’ I am joining CNN because I feel a genuine pull to return to news at such a critical moment in history.”

— Chris Licht, on being named the new head of CNN when Discovery and WarnerMedia merge this spring. Licht is presently the showrunner of “The Late Show” and government vice chairman of particular programming at ViacomCBS. Yesterday’s announcement comes almost a month after the highest job at CNN all of the sudden opened up when Jeff Zucker was compelled out by WarnerMedia for failing to reveal a consensual romantic relationship along with his longtime No. 2 Allison Gollust.

AND FINALLY

Happy Mardi Gras!

Today is Fat Tuesday and events are taking place from Louisiana to Brazil with music, beads and king cake! Keep a watch out although… you could discover a plastic child within the conventional dessert! Enjoy this brief video that explains why. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.