5 things we know about Brooklyn subway shooting

The capturing occurred at round 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound N prepare in Sunset Park. Authorities say because the prepare was approaching the thirty sixth Street station, an individual on board threw two smoke grenades and began capturing. The shooter, described as Black male, 5-foot-5 with a heavy construct, remains to be at massive. He was final seen sporting an orange-green nylon construction-like vest and gray sweatshirt. Police presently do not need a motive for the assault.

At least 23 folks have been handled at native hospitals, however the NYPD stated there seems to be no life-threatening accidents. Of the victims, 10 — seven males and three females — have been struck by gunfire, together with 5 who have been final reported to be in essential however steady situation. Thirteen folks suffered accidents associated to smoke inhalation, falling down or a panic assault.

At the scene, police recovered a Glock 17 9mm handgun and three prolonged Glock-type magazines, together with 33 discharged shell casings, 15 bullets, 5 bullet fragments, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades, a hatchet, black rubbish can, black rolling cart, gasoline and a U-Haul key.

Police have recognized Frank R. James, 62, of Philadelphia as an individual of curiosity within the case. According to police, James rented the U-Haul van in Philadelphia. The van was later discovered within the Gravesend part of Brooklyn.