5-Year-Old Boy Found Unaccompanied in Large Group of Migrants at Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol brokers discovered an unaccompanied five-year-old boy at a Rio Grande crossing level close to Eagle Pass, Texas. The baby, touring with a bunch of 83 migrants, had no mother and father with him or contact data for relations.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photograph of a five-year-old boy discovered this week by Eagle Pass Station brokers. Owens reported the boy solely carried a start certificates.

Eagle Pass brokers encountered a big group of 83 topics. Among them, a 5-year-old baby touring alone. No mother and father, no level of contact, solely a start certificates… pic.twitter.com/i9IOc0chHA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 16, 2022

The brokers discovered the little boy with a bunch of 83 migrants close to Eagle Pass, Owens acknowledged. No mother and father accompanied the kid and he didn’t have any contact data for relations on his particular person or clothes — an in any other case frequent follow.

Breitbart Texas visited the border in Eagle Pass final week and witnessed a gentle stream of migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, into Texas. Many of the teams had young children within the combine. Nearly 100 migrants crossed through the 12-hour go to to a mile-long part of the border.

A number of days earlier than this go to, a lady apprehended after crossing the border on this space reported that her four-year-old baby was swept from her arms as she crossed the swiftly transferring currents of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. On the day of the Breitbart go to to the border, a river unit agent mentioned they’d doubtless uncover the physique that day.

Later within the day, brokers did find the body of the lacking baby who drowned after being pulled away from his mom. The brokers discovered the kid’s physique a number of miles from the place the crossing passed off.