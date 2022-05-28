5-year-old found stuffed in suitcase died from electrolyte imbalance, officials say

An unidentified 5-year-old boy who was found dead stuffed inside of a suitcase within the Indiana woods final month died from an electrolyte imbalance, in response to post-mortem outcomes launched on Friday.

The sufferer, who’s described as a 5-year-old black boy, was first discovered by a mushroom forager close to a roadway in Washington County on April 16 in a suitcase lined with the colorfully well-known Las Vegas brand, officers stated.

Police are nonetheless working to establish the boy.

An electrolyte imbalance can happen on account of a scarcity of fluids within the physique — which might trigger diarrhea and vomiting, WKYT reported.

His toxicology report got here again unfavourable and he suffered no extreme accidents, officers stated.

The public has requested legislation enforcement examine the place the uniquely adorned baggage the boy was present in originated. However cops stated this may not help the investigation as they’re in search of stronger proof, the outlet reported.

“We’re well aware of that information,” Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police stated. “We don’t need that type of information on the suitcase. That has been well looked into by our detectives, but if someone has first-hand knowledge of that suitcase in this area, that would be different. We would definitely like to have that information.”

No arrests have been made within the case and the investigation is ongoing.