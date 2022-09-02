5-year-old Jonathan Martinez killed in Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK — A baby was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens on Thursday.

It occurred round 5:45 p.m. at one hundredth and McIntosh streets.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke to members of the family who recognized the sufferer as 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez. They say the household lives in Astoria however had been headed to a park in East Elmhurst when the tragedy happened.

“I live in Yonkers. My sister called me and she said somebody hit him,” cousin Sylvia Jerez stated.

Jerez says her household is heartbroken and needs the driving force to show himself in after the accident that lower her cousin’s life brief.

A neighbor shared Ring video exhibiting a white pickup truck coming down McIntosh Street simply earlier than colliding with the boy.

“I feel my heart broken, you know, because it’s not easy,” neighbor Patricia Suero stated.

Sources inform CBS2 the little boy was strolling together with his dad and mom and an older brother, holding his dad’s hand. They say the daddy pulled him again as he noticed the truck turning, however the automobile struck the boy and dragged him. The driver then took off.

Police say the kid was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, the place he handed away.

Neighbors say they have been involved in regards to the intersection for awhile.

“It’s a little bit dangerous because a lot of people come in fast since there’s no stop sign, no bump. They actually sometimes kind of race, also,” neighbor Diana Tacuri stated.

“Some people, they drive so fast, and another thing. We need a stop sign, and in our community, we need a speed bump,” Suero stated.

Suero says she and neighbors just lately petitioned for a pace bump simply a number of blocks away on 99th and twenty fifth Avenue that has helped to decelerate drivers. Now, she says it is time for an additional one at one hundredth and McIntosh.

“New York City, they have to do something,” Suero stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are looking for a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.