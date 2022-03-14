Sports
5 youth boxers clinch gold at Asian Youth & Junior Championships | Boxing News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Previous version’s medal winners Tamanna (50kg) and Nivedita Karki (48kg) had been amongst 5 Indian ladies boxers who grabbed gold medals within the youth competitors of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.
Shaheen (60kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) had been the opposite three boxers who additionally registered victories within the finals and bagged gold medals.
Nivedita supplied India an excellent begin for the day when she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan‘s Saidakhon Rakhmonova.
Tamanna then handed the nation a second gold with a win over one other Uzbek boxer Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova by the same margin. Both Nivedita and Tamanna received silver medals within the final version.
Shaheen and Ravina then added two extra gold medals to the nation’s tally with dominating triumphs by unanimous choices towards their respective Uzbek opponents.
While Shaheen (60kg) outperformed Mukhlisa Tokhirova, Ravina thrashed Uzbekistan’s Sitora Bahodirova.
Muskan additionally produced an aggressive present towards Kazakhstan’s Aidasaribarov earlier than the referee stopped the competition within the first spherical and declared Muskan the winner.
However, Priyanka and Kirti suffered defeats within the ultimate and concluded their campaigns with silver medals.
While Priyanka went down 1-4 towards Kazakhstan’s Bakytseidish within the 66kg class, Kirti (+81kg) endured a 0-5 loss towards Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.
Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) are the 5 boxers who secured bronze medals with semi-final end earlier as Indian ladies’s crew signed off with medals in all 12 classes within the youth part.
Later tonight, three Indians, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will struggle for gold within the youth males’s part.
On Sunday night, Krrish Pal (46kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) registered spectacular victories within the finals and added two extra gold medals to India’s tally within the junior part.
While Krrish defeated Tajikistan’s Anishervon Fazylov by a cut up 4-1 verdict, Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous choice.
Among different junior boys, Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) suffered defeats of their respective finals and ended up with silver medals.
With Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrishti Sathe (63kg) and Rudrika (75kg) additionally rising champions within the ladies’ part earlier, Indian junior crew completed its marketing campaign on second place with 21 medals — eight gold, seven silver and 6 bronze.
Shaheen (60kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) had been the opposite three boxers who additionally registered victories within the finals and bagged gold medals.
Nivedita supplied India an excellent begin for the day when she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan‘s Saidakhon Rakhmonova.
Tamanna then handed the nation a second gold with a win over one other Uzbek boxer Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova by the same margin. Both Nivedita and Tamanna received silver medals within the final version.
Shaheen and Ravina then added two extra gold medals to the nation’s tally with dominating triumphs by unanimous choices towards their respective Uzbek opponents.
While Shaheen (60kg) outperformed Mukhlisa Tokhirova, Ravina thrashed Uzbekistan’s Sitora Bahodirova.
Muskan additionally produced an aggressive present towards Kazakhstan’s Aidasaribarov earlier than the referee stopped the competition within the first spherical and declared Muskan the winner.
However, Priyanka and Kirti suffered defeats within the ultimate and concluded their campaigns with silver medals.
While Priyanka went down 1-4 towards Kazakhstan’s Bakytseidish within the 66kg class, Kirti (+81kg) endured a 0-5 loss towards Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.
Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) are the 5 boxers who secured bronze medals with semi-final end earlier as Indian ladies’s crew signed off with medals in all 12 classes within the youth part.
Later tonight, three Indians, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will struggle for gold within the youth males’s part.
On Sunday night, Krrish Pal (46kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) registered spectacular victories within the finals and added two extra gold medals to India’s tally within the junior part.
While Krrish defeated Tajikistan’s Anishervon Fazylov by a cut up 4-1 verdict, Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous choice.
Among different junior boys, Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) suffered defeats of their respective finals and ended up with silver medals.
With Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrishti Sathe (63kg) and Rudrika (75kg) additionally rising champions within the ladies’ part earlier, Indian junior crew completed its marketing campaign on second place with 21 medals — eight gold, seven silver and 6 bronze.