50 killed and many displaced in northern Nigeria flooding
“When you go around [Jigawa State], we lost about 50 people to the flood,” Yusuf advised reporters on digicam Sunday from town of Dutse, which was broadcast by native media.
Yusuf mentioned a minimum of 237 houses had been broken within the space of Balangu alone, forcing folks into non permanent camps. Eleven non permanent camps have been arrange for these displaced, he mentioned.
“This incident is particularly sad because it has become perennial. This is causing serious damage to schools, houses, and the livelihood of the people,” Farouq advised reporters on digicam.
‘No fast answer’
“Desilting a river is not a solution to flooding, it’s a temporary solution, it takes a lot of money. If all the budgets of the federal government and Jigawa State are combined to desilt River Hadejia, we cannot achieve it,” Adamu mentioned, including that: “There are no short-term measures to stop flooding but we can mitigate and do early warning.”