Africa

50 killed and many displaced in northern Nigeria flooding

Photo of The Wall The Wall3 hours ago
0 1 minute read


“When you go around [Jigawa State], we lost about 50 people to the flood,” Yusuf advised reporters on digicam Sunday from town of Dutse, which was broadcast by native media.

Yusuf mentioned a minimum of 237 houses had been broken within the space of Balangu alone, forcing folks into non permanent camps. Eleven non permanent camps have been arrange for these displaced, he mentioned.

Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Farouq additionally visited Jigawa State just lately to distribute reduction supplies, the federal ministry tweeted.

“This incident is particularly sad because it has become perennial. This is causing serious damage to schools, houses, and the livelihood of the people,” Farouq advised reporters on digicam.

Farouq mentioned Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to activate National Emergency Management Agency to offer the mandatory assist to these affected by the floods.
The floods come after days of extreme thunderstorms which have prompted flash flooding warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.
Many elements of Jigawa are weak to flooding after rainstorms. Earlier in August, round seven folks died and dozens of buildings had been destroyed following flooding from heavy rains in seven districts within the northeastern Nigerian state.
Last 12 months, more than 120 families were displaced within the state’s Guri district when their houses had been submerged by floods after a heavy downpour.

‘No fast answer’

Water assets minister, Suleiman Adamu, who can also be from Jigawa told local media two years in the past there have been no fast options to the state’s flooding drawback, and never even funding might curb it.

“Desilting a river is not a solution to flooding, it’s a temporary solution, it takes a lot of money. If all the budgets of the federal government and Jigawa State are combined to desilt River Hadejia, we cannot achieve it,” Adamu mentioned, including that: “There are no short-term measures to stop flooding but we can mitigate and do early warning.”





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall3 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button