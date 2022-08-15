50 killed and many displaced in northern Nigeria flooding

“When you go around [Jigawa State], we lost about 50 people to the flood,” Yusuf advised reporters on digicam Sunday from town of Dutse, which was broadcast by native media.

Yusuf mentioned a minimum of 237 houses had been broken within the space of Balangu alone, forcing folks into non permanent camps. Eleven non permanent camps have been arrange for these displaced, he mentioned.

Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Farouq additionally visited Jigawa State just lately to distribute reduction supplies, the federal ministry tweeted

“This incident is particularly sad because it has become perennial. This is causing serious damage to schools, houses, and the livelihood of the people,” Farouq advised reporters on digicam.