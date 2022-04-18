50 Years In The Making: Val Rogosheske Fires Starting Gun For Boston Marathon Elite Women’s Race

BOSTON, MASS. (WCCO) — A Minnesota trailblazer fired the beginning gun for the Boston Marathon’s elite girls’s race Monday morning.

Val Rogosheske has fairly the historical past with the race. She was one in all simply eight girls to cross the end line the primary yr girls ran in 1972. Fifty years later, she’s competing once more — alongside 12,000 different girls.

Rogosheske’s two daughters and a cousin, all marathoners, are operating along with her.

She caught up with CBS Boston earlier than the race started.





“Beyond running, if there’s something you want to do, just go for it,” she mentioned. “There’s no reason you can’t do it.”

Recently, she instructed WCCO’s David Schuman her strategy heading into at the moment’s race.

Read the story beneath:

—-

The acquainted trot down her entrance steps in Minneapolis, sneakers laced up, and Val Rogosheske is prepared. She’s not simply idle jogging: she’s coaching for the primary time in a very long time. The final race she was in was the Boston Marathon, 25 years in the past.

Rogosheske was one of many first girls to run the marathon in 1972. She was 25 then. She completed sixth out of eight girls, with out ever stopping to stroll.

“I often said it that was my most painful one ever because I wasn’t really ready for it. I had gotten married just that December and I got mono,” she recalled. “I’ve almost felt embarrassed about saying ‘I didn’t really work for it. I just showed up,’ but then I started realizing the power of showing up as well.”

Now at 75, Rogosheske goes again to run it once more. She received’t be alone on the course. Her two daughters and a cousin are operating along with her. She’s stepping into with some technique too, planning on operating 30 seconds, after which strolling for 30 seconds.

“I’m feeling like that’s probably the only way I can do this run,” she mentioned.

Rogosheske is about to fireside the beginning gun that kicks off the race on Monday. It’ll be her fourth time operating Boston, and her eight marathon general.