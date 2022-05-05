$5,000 Reward Offered For Information In Murders Of Concord, New Hampshire Couple

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is now being supplied for data resulting in arrests within the murders of New Hampshire couple Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

They couple left their residence within the Alton Woods condo advanced in Concord on April 18 to go for a stroll. They had been reported lacking by their household two days later, then discovered shot to loss of life on a strolling path on April 21.

Concord Police have acquired greater than 130 suggestions within the case, however there have been no arrests.

The Concord Regional Crimeline introduced the $5,000 reward Thursday morning.

Anyone with data ought to name the Crimeline at (603) 226-3100, go to their website or textual content message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).