50kg of cocaine made its way into community after fatal drug drop as police hunt pair

“We found wrappings, and we found the concealment where [drugs were] wrapped up when it came on the ship, and we’ve just worked backwards to how much is gone from there,” he mentioned.

“That’s at large in the community. We’re working very hard to recover that.”

Police mentioned the South American man had now been formally recognized, however detectives have been having points contacting his household.

Critchlow mentioned early examinations urged the diver had skilled problems along with his respiration equipment, which resulted in him drowning.

On Wednesday, Queensland tremendous yacht tour operator James Blake Blee, 62, was arrested in Cairns throughout an alleged try to board a flight to Singapore and to flee Australia after his alleged involvement within the failed operation, police say.