50kg of cocaine made its way into community after fatal drug drop as police hunt pair
“We found wrappings, and we found the concealment where [drugs were] wrapped up when it came on the ship, and we’ve just worked backwards to how much is gone from there,” he mentioned.
“That’s at large in the community. We’re working very hard to recover that.”
Police mentioned the South American man had now been formally recognized, however detectives have been having points contacting his household.
Critchlow mentioned early examinations urged the diver had skilled problems along with his respiration equipment, which resulted in him drowning.
On Wednesday, Queensland tremendous yacht tour operator James Blake Blee, 62, was arrested in Cairns throughout an alleged try to board a flight to Singapore and to flee Australia after his alleged involvement within the failed operation, police say.
He was charged with importing a big business amount of a border managed drug and a big business drug provide.
“We believe the evidence [against him] we’ve gathered is very strong,” he claimed.
NSW Police efficiently utilized for his extradition from Queensland to NSW, the place he’ll land on Friday afternoon.
The man police proceed to seek for is described as about 178 centimetres tall and of an athletic construct, whereas the lady is of skinny construct, about 150 to 160 centimetres tall, has a tanned complexion and has blonde-grey hair.
